Hamirpur (HP), Jun 20 (PTI) A Hamirpur businessman became the talk of the town when he paid Rs 14 lakh for a specific number for his newly purchased Honda scooter.

There were two bidders for the coveted number, and Sanjeev Kumar outbid his rival by Rs 50,000.

"There is no price for the modern lifestyle and the passion," Sanjeev Kumar said after he got the number.

"HP 21 is the number of Barsar revenue subdivisions of Hamirpur district, and I am happy that I got the registration number HP-21 C-0001 for my scooty," he added.

The businessman's enthusiasm becomes more telling considering he did not pay the whopping sum for some luxury vehicle, but for a scooter that cost Rs 1 lakh.

A transport department official said this could be the highest anyone has ever paid for a two-wheeler registration in the state.

