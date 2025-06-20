Jammu, June 20: In a unique initiative, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Friday performed yoga on a pontoon bridge built over the Ravi river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. Scores of BSF troops from Madhopur practiced yoga on the pontoon bridge as a precursor to the International Yoga Day 2025, they said.

The officials said that the session focused on enhancing physical and mental well-being through yoga postures and breathing techniques, promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle. International Day of Yoga 2025 Theme Is ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’: Here’s a Look at Themes of Previous Years’ Yoga Day Celebrations.

BSF Troops Perform Yoga at Sector Indeshhwar Nagar

Yoga For One Earth One Health In amalgamation with nature BSF troops under Sector Indeshhwar Nagar @bsf_jammu frontier practice Yoga. Practicing yoga in lap of Mother Nature brings peace and harmony to your health.#BSF#IDY2025 pic.twitter.com/lZVtyzj7sK — BSF (@BSF_India) June 20, 2025

𝐘𝐨𝐠𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 🧘‍♂️ BSF troops of I-Nagar practice yoga near the serene Basantar River in Ramgarh sector, J&K, to celebrate International Yoga Day 2025. Yoga boosts physical endurance and mental resilience, empowering them to serve the… pic.twitter.com/uLBSex0MUv — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 20, 2025

The troops also practiced yoga near the serene Basantar river in Ramgarh sector of Samba to celebrate the International Yoga Day. The officials said the BSF jawans in Jammu through regular yoga practice are not only enhancing their physical strength and endurance but also becoming mentally robust, balanced and stress-free, thereby further improving their efficiency in serving the nation. Yoga Day 2025: Delhi Metro Services To Commence From 4 Am on June 21 To Facilitate Movement of Yoga Enthusiasts on Occasion of International Day of Yoga 2025.

The BSF will hold a mega yoga program at the Octroi Border Out Post (BoP) in R.S. Pura sector of Jammu district on Saturday.

