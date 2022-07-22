Hamirpur (HP), Jul 22 (PTI) The authorities of a premier government hospital in Hamirpur made masks mandatory amid a spike in covid cases in Himachal Pradesh.

Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur has made masks mandatory for patients and attendants, Medical superintendent Dr Ramesh Chauhan said.

Without a mask, entry will not be allowed in the hospital, he said, adding that the hospital management took this decision after an increase in coronavirus cases.

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 597 fresh infections, pushing the number of active cases to 3,322. Three more people died from the infection in the state, taking the number of deaths to 4,133 till now.

Meanwhile, Hamirpur recorded 45 fresh cases, pushing active cases tally to 233 while the death toll stood at 330.

