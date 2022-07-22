Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has declared the Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) Result 2022. Interested candidates can check and download the result from the official website ptetraj2022.org.

Qualifying candidates can apply for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. Courses 2022.

Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test 2022 was conducted July 3, 2022 in a single shift from 11:30 am to 2:20 pm.

The exam was held in offline mode and consisted of 200 objective type questions for 600 marks.

PTET exam is conducted by Jai Narayan Vyas University , Jodhpur for admission to 2 year BEd courses and 4-year integrated (BA Bed / BSc B.ed) courses in various teacher training institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit ptetraj2022.com to access the Rajasthan PTET website. On the home page, select the Pre B.ED 2022 exam and Pre B.A. B.Ed/B.Sc. B.Ed. 2022 test links. Candidates must click the result link on the newly opened page to access the results. Enter your login information, then click "Submit." Your outcome will be shown to you on the screen. Check the outcome and save the page. Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

