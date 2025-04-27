Ayodhya, Apr 27 (PTI) Hanumangarhi Temple chief priest will leave his home for the first time to visit the nearby Ram Mandir on Akshay Tritya on April 30.

Bestowed with the title of 'Gaddi Nasheen,' Mahant Prem Das is 70 years old and has never left the temple premises, which is spread over 52 bighas in Ayodhya.

According to a centuries-old custom, the Gaddi Nasheen is barred from walking out of the temple all his life.

Ayodhya resident Prajjwal Singh told PTI, "The tradition that started with the establishment of the temple in the 18th century was so strict that the 'Gaddi Nasheen' was barred from appearing even before local courts."

The break from tradition comes after Mahant Prem Das expressed a desire to visit the Ram Temple.

He conveyed the wish to the Panch (members) of Nirvani Akhara, who unanimously granted him their permission for the visit.

"On Akshay Tritiya, which is on April 30, the Gaddi Nasheen will lead a procession, which will also feature elephants, camels, and horses, from Hanumangarhi to Ram Lalla along with the Akhara's 'Nishaan' (insignia)," Mahant Ramkumar Das, the chief of Nirvani Akhara, said.

He said the chief priest will be accompanied by Naga sadhus, their disciples, devotees, and local traders.

The procession will reach the banks of the Saryu River at 7 am for a ritual bath and then proceed towards the Ram Temple, he said.

On January 22, 2024, an idol of the Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya Temple in a landmark event. Parts of temple still remain under construction.

