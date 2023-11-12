Fire broke out in society flat in Sonipat (Photo/ANI)

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 12 (ANI): As many as 12 people were rescued after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Haryana's Sonipat, on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a society near Apex Green, and the fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building.

The fire brigade team swiftly arrived at the scene and safely evacuated the residents.

Upon receiving the information, a team of three fire tenders rushed to the location to douse the fire.

Atul Garg, a senior officer with the fire department, said, "Yesterday, a call was received from Sonipat reporting a fire in a high-rise building and requesting a skylift to rescue those trapped on the upper floor."

No major injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was successfully brought under control through the joint efforts of the Sonipat Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department. (ANI)

