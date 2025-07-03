Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad raided a gambling spot in Karnal, resulting in the arrest of 53 gamblers, officials said on Thursday.

As per officials, CM Flying seized about Rs 12 lakh in cash, recovered 46 mobile phones and dozens of vehicles from the spot.

DSP Sushil Kumar of the CM Flying squad said that Rinku, a resident of Karnal, was running a gambling network. All the accused have been taken into custody.

"They will be questioned and efforts will be made to reach the main accused," he said.

"Food and drink facilities were also provided to the gamblers here. A person named Rinku had prepared the entire setup. Everyone has been sent to the Gharaunda police station. Today, all the accused will be presented in the court," the cop added.

