Mumbai, July 3: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Mumbai, where a minor boy allegedly jumped to his death from a high-rise building in Kandivali. The alleged incident occurred on July 2, when the 14-year-old boy identified as Pant Aarti Makwana jumped from the 57th floor of a Kandivali skyscraper following an argument with his mother over attending tuitions. The deceased is said to be the son of a famous Gujarati television actress.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased's mother, who lives at Sea Brook complex in western Mumbai, is known for her performances in Gujarati TV serials. The unfortunate incident took place at around 7 PM following a clash between the actress and her son over attending tuition. Preliminary investigation revealed that the Gujarati actress requested her son attend tuition; however, Pant refused. Mumbai: Dog Jumps to Death From 15th Floor After Being Chased by Security Guard in Kandivali Building; FIR Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Soon, the discussion intensified to the point that Pant climbed the building's highest floor and leapt from the Sea Brook complex. Cops said that the deceased boy's mother requested him to attend tutoring at around 7 PM. However, Pant seemed hesitant. As he was continuously urged to attend tuition, Pant left his home, prompting his mother to think that he had left for the classes.

A short while later, the building's guard reached Pant's home and informed his mother about her child jumping to death from the 57th floor of the complex. Police officials said that the TV actress found her son in a pool of blood. After the incident, the police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy. Mumbai Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman English Teacher Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Male Student Multiple Times Over Several Months.

Cops further said that they did not find any suspicious details in the family's account. However, an in-depth investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

