Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Shaheed Divas.

Manohar Lal Khatter said that the country would remember the heroic sacrifice of these freedom fighters.

He took to Twitter and said, "Heartfelt tributes to the great freedom fighters, Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of Mother India, on Shaheed Divas. This country will remember the heroic story of his sacrifice till eternity and the coming generations will always take inspiration from him".

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the freedom fighters on Shaheed Divas. He said that these are the greats who have made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle".

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter and said, "Millions of salutes to the revolutionaries Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji and Sukhdev ji on their sacrifice day, who sacrificed their everything for the motherland".

The official Twitter handle of 'Amit Mahotsav' - the initiative to mark 75 years of independence - also shared a video on the 'shaheed special series' showcasing the inspiring stories of the freedom fighters.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh (23), Rajguru (22) and Sukhdev (23) were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail. (ANI)

