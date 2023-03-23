Mumbai, March 23: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a pregnant lady was allegedly assaulted and molested inside a moving train between Thane and Kalwa on Sunday. Acting on a complaint, the Thane railway police arrested the 26-year-old man in connection with the crime. Mumbai: Dombivli Banker Molests Woman on Her Way To Work at Thane Railway Station, Victim Raises Alarm; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the shocking incident took place on Sunday night at around 10:30 pm. On the fateful day, the woman passenger, a Badlapur resident, boarded the local train from Thane. Reportedly, she was travelling to get to her parents' house in Dombivali. The woman boarded the coach reserved for the physically challenged from Thane railway station considering her condition. Uttar Pradesh: Railway Employee Arrested in Moradabad for Molesting Woman Passenger in Running Train.

However, inside the coach, a man and a minor co-passenger pushed her allegedly, which led to an argument between the three. The woman, in a complaint to the Thane GRP, alleged that the duo got into an argument with her when she objected to being pushed by them while boarding the train. The two men then assaulted her in full public view, the woman said. Following this, the victim alerted Thane railway police. A GRP team reached out to the woman at Kalwa railway station and arrested the accused from there, the cops said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).