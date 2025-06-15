Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the 'Run for Yoga' Marathon in Kurukshetra on Sunday. CM Saini urged the public to make yoga an integral part of their bodies.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "11th Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21st June. On 27th May, we started programs related to Yoga in different departments of the state. On 21st June, the whole state will celebrate this day...We should make Yoga an integral part of our body. We should make at least 1 hour for the well-being of our bodies."

The 'Run for Yoga' Marathon is a pre-event in the lead up to the International Day for Yoga on June 21.

Talking about International Yoga Day celebrations in the state, he said, "On the occasion of this Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will do yoga with us at the Brahma Sarovar. Today, we have started a Yoga marathon here. This year, the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga for One Earth One Health'..."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the 'Run for Yoga' Marathon in Dehradun on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, CM Nayab Singh Saini said that preparations are underway for the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day, to be celebrated on June 21, a historic event. On this day, yoga programmes will be organised simultaneously across all 22 districts and 121 blocks of the state, with the participation of over 11 lakh people.

He added that this year's state-level programme will be held at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, the very site from where Lord Krishna delivered the message of karma to the world.

The Chief Minister further shared that the aim is to ensure participation of over one lakh people, not only to popularise yoga but also to set a new world record.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister was addressing a Yoga Protocol Training Camp organised jointly by the AYUSH Department, Haryana Yog Aayog, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at the ITBP BTC, Bhanu, in Panchkula on Friday. (ANI)

