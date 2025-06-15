Mumbai, June 14: In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad that claimed 274 lives, including passengers and people on the ground, the airline has officially retired the flight number out of respect for the victims and to avoid distress for future passengers.

The Ahmedabad-to-London Gatwick service will now operate under flight number AI-159, with the return leg designated AI-160, airline sources confirmed. While Air India has not yet released a formal statement, officials said the renumbering is part of a widely adopted industry practice following fatal air disasters. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Government Constitutes High-Level Committee To Probe Air India Flight AI171 Crash and Review SOPs.

Heart-Wrenching Air India AI171 Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, slammed into a nearby medical college hostel, leading to an explosion that killed 241 passengers and at least 33 others on the ground. Only one person seated on seat number 11A survived.

Rescue and investigative teams, including the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), have been deployed to the crash site. One of the two black boxes has been recovered; efforts to locate the second continue. A high-level government committee led by the Home Secretary is overseeing the investigation. Air India Plane Crash: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies in Fire That Engulfed Tea Stall Near Crash Site in Ahmedabad.

The renumbering decision mirrors past responses to major aviation tragedies, such as Malaysia Airlines’ MH370 and Lion Air’s JT610, where flight numbers were changed to help passengers dissociate routes from traumatic incidents.

Meanwhile, the Tata Group, which owns Air India, has announced INR 1 crore in compensation to each victim’s family, with additional payouts expected under the Montreal Convention, bringing total compensation estimates to INR 360 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).