Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], September 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with affected people in the flood-hit areas of Kurukshetra.

Sharing an X post on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that he met affected families in Jharauli Khurd and Tangor villages.

He wrote, "I visited the affected areas today to assess the situation caused by heavy rainfall in Kurukshetra district. I met with the families of Jharauli Khurd and Tangor villages in Shahabad to gather information about the condition of their areas and the damage to their crops."

He added that the state government is providing all necessary assistance and compensation.

"To the residents and farmer brothers in the areas of the state struggling with waterlogging, I assure you that the state government stands firmly with you and is ensuring that all necessary assistance, from compensation to other forms of support, is being provided to those affected," the X post read.

In another social media post, he wrote, "Upon reaching the villages of Jhansaa, Thol, and Shanti Nagar in Kurukshetra district, I assessed the situation of waterlogging and directed the officials to expedite relief operations further. Our government remains continuously committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people."

"Today, upon reaching the new grain market in Babain (Kurukshetra), I met with the farmer brothers and the families of the area and gathered information about the problems arising due to the heavy rains that have been continuously occurring for several days. I assured them that the state government is steadfastly and unwaveringly standing with them, and the administration is continuously engaged in relief efforts," the CM wrote on X.

CM Saini also extended support to the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government amid floods in the state. He said that the flood relief arrangements in Punjab are being overseen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra, he said, "I had written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in which we stated that if you need any kind of help, we will make every possible effort to assist you. We are providing them with help. This entire arrangement is being personally overseen by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Prime Minister Modi. I want to tell all parties to rise above this petty politics and work for the welfare of society."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, quoting media reports, claimed that at least 28 people have died in the Haryana floods and 15 lakh acres of farming land have been destroyed.

"Today, there is a deluge of floods everywhere in Haryana, and the government is missing. According to newspapers and government figures in Haryana, 28-29 people have lost their lives. Fifteen lakh acres of farming in Haryana have been destroyed. Thousands of livestock have been swept away in the water," Surjewala said during a media interaction in Hisar.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Haryana-Chandigarh received 7-11 cm of rainfall till 8:30 AM on Saturday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till September 9. (ANI)

