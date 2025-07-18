Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday reviewed key developmental projects aimed at strengthening infrastructure and providing modern facilities to citizens.

He directed officials to ensure that all projects are completed with high quality and within the stipulated time frame so they can be dedicated to the public at the earliest, according to an official statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials here, Saini conducted a detailed review of the ongoing work across various departments, including the Chief Secretary's Office, Home Department, Labour Department, Industries and Commerce, Fisheries, and AYUSH, among others.

He further instructed the officials to formulate policies and prepare a framework of rules focused on the welfare of the "four key pillars of developed India" - youth, women, farmers and the poor, the statement added.

Emphasising the need for people-centric governance, the chief minister said that policy-making should prioritise the genuine needs of these groups and ensure inclusiveness, transparency and effectiveness in the implementation of all government schemes.

