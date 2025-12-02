Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that celebrating Deepotsav on the banks of the ancient and historic Sannihit Sarovar on the auspicious occasion of Gita Jayanti is a moment of great pride.

Speaking after offering Deepdaan at Sannihit Sarovar during the International Gita Mahotsav-2025 on Monday, he stated that the light of the sacred teachings of the Bhagavad Gita will spread to every human across the globe through this Deepotsav, enriching and elevating mankind. Earlier, CM Saini, Gita scholar Swami Gyananand Maharaj, Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma, and former Minister Subhash Sudha offered Deepdaan in Sannihit Sarovar amid the echo of Vedic chanting and the sound of conch shells on Gita Jayanti. Upon arrival at the Deepdaan ceremony, Saini received a grand welcome from various religious and social organisations. Extending greetings and best wishes for the International Gita Mahotsav, the Chief Minister said that today is a proud day not only for all of us but for the entire world. On the sacred land of Kurukshetra, Lord Shri Krishna delivered the teachings of the Gita.

"Today, we are celebrating the International Gita Mahotsav with great joy and enthusiasm. The Gita will make everyone's life enlightened and progressive," he added

He also conveyed gratitude and best wishes to the office-bearers of Tirthodgaar Brahmin Mahasabha for organising a grand Deepdaan ceremony. He further expressed appreciation and extended best wishes to various organisations for lighting thousands of lamps along the banks of Brahma Sarovar. On this occasion, Chairman Dharamveer Mirzapur, Zila Parishad Chairperson Kanwaljit Kaur, KDB Honorary Secretary Upender Singhal, and several other dignitaries were present. (ANI)

