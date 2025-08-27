By Anamika Tiwari

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the state government's commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in property registration and revenue collection by introducing a structured mechanism for the annual revision of collector rates.

Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on a notice of attention on Wednesday, the Chief Minister stated that the new system, effective from April 1, 2026, mandates an annual review and revision of collector rates. The move aims to address irregularities in property valuation during deed registration, which in the past led to significant revenue leakages for the state exchequer.

"The collector rates are no longer based on arbitrary revisions," Saini said, adding that "They are now linked directly to the actual sale prices of properties registered in the previous year. This ensures that the revision process is objective, transparent, and reflective of ground realities."

He explained that the revised rates are calculated on the basis of the average increase observed in the actual transaction values of properties, as recorded in registered deeds. "This shift not only prevents undervaluation but also strengthens the state's financial stability by plugging revenue losses," he added.

Highlighting the changes brought in by his government, the Chief Minister recalled that before 2017, the responsibility of revising collector rates rested solely with district-level deputy commissioners.

"Our government has streamlined the process, taking it out of the realm of discretion and making it more impartial. The revision is now an automatic, data-driven exercise rather than a subjective decision," CM Saini said.

Saini further emphasised that the system strikes a balance between protecting the interests of both landowners and buyers. "This framework guarantees fairness, transparency, and stability in property valuation. It reassures landowners that their properties will not be undervalued and protects buyers from arbitrary hikes," he said.

The Chief Minister also clarified misconceptions regarding the link between collector rates and market prices. "It is incorrect to assume that a rise in collector rates drives up the property market prices. On the contrary, it is the natural increase in market prices that necessitates an upward revision in collector rates to prevent revenue loss to the state," he stressed.

He reiterated that the responsibility of paying stamp duty rests with property buyers, a long-established practice. However, by making the valuation process fair and transparent, the government has ensured that neither the buyer nor the seller is unduly burdened.

The Chief Minister concluded that this reform is part of a broader effort to modernise governance and improve revenue administration in Haryana. "By making property valuation impartial and transparent, we are safeguarding the financial interests of the state as well as its citizens," CM said. (ANI)

