Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said here.

Among those transferred were Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department.

He has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department.

TVSN Prasad, ACS, Finance and Planning Departments and Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi has been given the additional charge of ACS, Cooperation Department.

Ankur Gupta, ACS, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, has been posted as ACS, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Apoorva Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department.

Vikas Gupta, Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Amneet P Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, and CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation and Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

T L Satyaprakash, Secretary of the Power Department, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. and CEO (Designate) of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd., has been given additional charge of Labour Commissioner Haryana and Secretary of the Labour Department.

