Chandigarh, May 25 (PTI) The Haryana government on Wednesday said it has suspended six officials of the Urban Local Bodies Department in two embezzlement cases.

Directions for registering FIRs against these officials have also been issued.

Four years ago, two embezzlement complaints were received against the officers on the CM Window, a grievance redressal system, an official release said.

A thorough investigation established their involvement in the embezzlement cases, it said.

In 2017, a complaint was received pertaining to the alleged inflated estimate of Rs 5 lakh against the actual Rs 50,000 in respect of an earthwork in an unapproved area from Paladi Road to Mother's Pride School in Nuh, the release said.

The estimate had been revised without the approval of the competent authority. Hence, the payment had been released in total disregard of rules as the work was executed in an unapproved area, it said.

An inquiry report by the deputy commissioner of Nuh recommended appropriate action against four officials -- Jasmeer, Javed Hussain, Rajesh Dalal and Lakhmi Chand Raghav, it added.

In 2018, another complaint was lodged regarding discrepancies in inviting tenders for the installation of street lights on the main road in Bawani Khera city at an estimated cost of Rs 99.73 lakh, according to the release.

The due process of tendering was not followed, said the release.

The matter was then probed by the additional deputy commissioner, Bhiwani who reported that the tender process was void ab initio. Appropriate action was recommended against two officers -- Pankaj Dhanda and Parveen Kumar, it said.

