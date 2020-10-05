Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 5 (ANI): One person was held for allegedly being in connection with a gang that looted five cars worth Rs 3.5 crores from a container truck at gunpoint in Nuh district in Haryana, the state police said on Monday.

"Haryana Police has cracked a looting incident within four hours, in which a gang had looted 5 Mercedes cars worth Rs 3.5 crores from a container truck at gunpoint in Nuh district. An accused was also arrested in this connection," read a statement from the Haryana Police.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Working As Domestic Help Set on Fire for Resisting Rape Attempt in Khammam District.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the incident took place on the intervening night of October 4 and 5.

"The miscreants took hostage the driver at gunpoint before fleeing with the vehicle which was loaded with Mercedes cars worth nearly Rs 3.5 crores. Following a complaint, a case was registered and special teams were formed to recover the looted goods by arresting the accused," The statement read.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020 Topper Chirag Falor Will Head to MIT in US for Further Studies, to Skip Studying at IITs.

The arrested accused is being thoroughly interrogated to nab the others involved in this incident.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)