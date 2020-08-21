Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) Haryana registered its highest single-day spike of 1,203 coronavirus cases on Friday, a day after it recorded 996 infections, taking the total cases to 52,129, while the state's death toll rose to 585 with seven more COVID-19 fatalities, the health department said.

It was for the fifth straight day that Haryana recorded a surge in coronavirus cases. The state had reported 994 infections on Wednesday, 896 on Tuesday and 887 on Monday, it said.

Of the seven fatalities reported on Friday, two were from Kurukshetra, while one fatality each was reported from Bhiwani, Palwal, Karnal, Panipat and Faridabad, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases are Panipat (132), Faridabad (127), Gurugram (120), Rewari (111), Ambala (98), Kurukshetra (63), Yamunanagar (58), Mahendragarh (58) and Karnal (73), according to the bulletin.

There are 8,131 active cases in the state and so far, 43,413 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery.

As of Friday, the state's recovery rate was 83.28 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 33 days. The state has a fatality rate of 1.12 per cent, according to the bulletin.

