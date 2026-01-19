Ambala (Haryana) [India], January 19 (ANI): Several schools in Ambala received bomb threats on Monday, prompting police to conduct extensive security checks on the premises.

Seema Dutt, Principal of Riverside DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt, said that the police has carried out an inspection at the premises and authorities are on high alert.

"We informed the police after receiving an anonymous email. Police personnel arrived here; we are on alert. A total of three schools received this email," Dutt said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, multiple schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on December 10. The schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution.

The notice outlined the phased dispersal of students to closely monitor and manage the situation without causing panic among students and parents.

Delhi Police confirmed that the threat emails were received by both institutions around the same time. Multiple police teams, along with the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, were deployed at the sites.

However, no suspicious object has been found during the searches, officials said. (ANI)

