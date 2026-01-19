Ujjain, January 19: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy visited the sacred Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and attended the divine 4:00 am bhasma aarti on Monday, after concluding his assignment with the Indian team, who lost the three-game ODI series to New Zealand on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

After the darshan, he was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the temple committee. Before the third ODI, former India captain and batting stalwart Virat Kohli, along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fielding coach T Dilip, visited the temple in Ujjain on Saturday, and the two cricketers were also felicitated. Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden One-Day International Half-Century, Indian All-Rounder Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Nitish Reddy Attends Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy attended the morning Bhasm Aarti and sought blessings at the Jyotirlinga, Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar. After the darshan, he was warmly welcomed and felicitated by the temple committee (Video Source: Mahakal Mandir) pic.twitter.com/LcsiVcMcJt — IANS (@ians_india) January 19, 2026

Earlier on Friday, a day before Kohli and Kuldeep’s visit, head coach Gautam Gambhir and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul also offered prayers at the holy jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva.

After clinching a thrilling four-wicket win in the series opener at Vadodara, India entered the second ODI with momentum but suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat against Michael Bracewell’s New Zealand. Nitish Kumar Reddy Brings Out 'Pushpa' Celebration After Slamming Maiden One-Day International Half-Century During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

Both teams headed into the decider with intent, but the Kiwis edged past the hosts and clinched their first-ever ODI series win in India with a 41-run win over the hosts in the third ODI in Indore.

New Zealand were powered by centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips as they posted a 338-run target for the hosts. India lost Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Rahul within a space of six overs during their chase and were left reeling at 71/4 around the 13th over mark.

However, Virat Kohli continued his purple patch, leading the team’s chase from the front with his 54th ODI hundred, but the Men in Blue fell short against the Kiwis, as brilliant bowling by Kristian Clarke and Zakary Foulkes in the final stages of the game helped the visitors initiate a collapse and clinch a victory.

