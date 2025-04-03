Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) The Haryana government will set up 200 new Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens by August, an official statement said on Thursday.

The BJP, in its manifesto for last year's Assembly polls, announced to establish 600 subsidised canteens in the state. At present, 175 such canteens are operational.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the new canteens on Independence Day, taking the total number to 375, it said.

In the Atal Canteens, farmers and labourers are provided fresh and hygienic food in a 'thali' for just Rs 10, the statement said. The canteens are managed by members of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs), thereby promoting women's empowerment.

Saini directed officials to identify locations for the canteens. He also asked the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation to establish subsidised food canteens in all its industrial estates across the state, ensuring that labourers have access to nutritious food at affordable rates.

The chief minister proposed that the infrastructure for the canteens could be developed through the corporate social responsibility initiatives of companies.

He also directed the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and the Labour Department to identify additional locations in 'mandis' and construction sites for the establishment of such canteens while expanding their scope.

Saini sought the establishment of a dedicated portal for the subsidised canteens operating in the state, ensuring that information about them is accessible at the click of a button.

He asked the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission to prepare a standardised menu that also includes food items made from millets for the canteens.

