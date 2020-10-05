Raipur, Oct 5 (PTI) The Congress on Monday staged "maun satyagraha" or silent protests in Chhattisgarh demanding justice for the 19-year-old dalit woman who was allegedly gang raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Silent protests were held in all districts and development block headquarters, said Dhananjay Singh Thakur, spokesperson of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC).

State Congress president Mohan Markam led the protest in Kondagaon district while senior Congress MLAs Satyanarayan Sharma and Kuldeep Juneja took part in a demonstration held in the state capital Raipur, he said.

Protesters held placards with messages accusing the Uttar Pradesh government of protecting perpetrators of the Hathras incident and seeking justice for the victim, Thakur said.

In Durg district, party leaders and workers took out a silent march, he added.

