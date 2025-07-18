Shimla, Jul 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to remove encroachments on forest lands, including the fruit-bearing trees, all across the state and not limit it to some areas.

The order was passed by a division bench consisting of Justices Vivek Thakur and Bipin C Negi on Wednesday after the Advocate General placed on record fresh instructions issued by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, informing that 2,456 apple and other fruit trees have been felled from forest lands in Chaithla village, and 713 and 490 trees in Rohru and Kotgarh forest divisions, respectively.

The court said that there is no reference in the instructions regarding the removal of encroachment and orchards from forest lands in other areas of the state.

"It is again clarified that the encroachments from the government/forest lands, including the fruit-bearing trees, has to be undertaken pan Himachal Pradesh and not limited to the areas mentioned in the instructions," the court said and directed that a fresh status report be submitted before the next hearing.

The bench also directed the authorities concerned to file a compliance affidavit with regard to the January 8, 2025 judgment, wherein comprehensive instructions were issued.

The high court order comes amid widespread concerns in the apple belt over felling of fruit-laden trees on the encroached forest lands.

Former chief minister Shanta Kumar has said that besides issuing orders to remove the encroachments, action should be taken against the officers who allowed the orchards to grow on forest lands.

These orchards have not come up overnight but grew over decades and the authorities concerned are accountable for not taking cognizance of these encroachments, he said.

Public Interest Litigations seeking to curb encroachments on forest lands were initiated about a decade ago. The drive to remove these encroachments gained momentum following the court order.

