New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The government is learnt to have cleared certain pending recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium to elevate at least three advocates and a woman judicial officer as high court judges.

People aware of the procedure to appoint members to the higher judiciary said on Tuesday that the names of advocates Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma recommended for elevation as judges of the Delhi High Court in November, 2021 have been cleared.

There was no word yet on the elevation of advocate Saurabh Kripal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. His name is still pending with the government.

Similarly, the name of advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal, who was recommended by the top court collegium in 2017 for elevation as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has also been cleared, they said.

His name is one of the oldest recommendations made by the SC Collegium. The Collegium had in 2021 reiterated his name to the government.

The name of a woman judicial officer from West Bengal for appointment as a judge of the Calcutta High Court has also been cleared, they said.

Her name was also pending with the government for some time now.

Their warrants of appointment are likely to be issued soon, they said.

Some judicial officers are also likely to be appointed as judges of the Patna High Court.

