Bengaluru, May 31: It’s no secret that Maggi holds a special place in everyone's heart. Be it a lazy afternoon, late-night craving, or when you eagerly need a quick fix, Maggi has always been there. However, a bizarre incident has come to light from Karnataka, where a man sought divorce as his wife prepared only Maggi noodles for all meals.

Principal District and Sessions Court judge ML Raghunath recalled a bizarre divorce case on Friday from when he was the district judge in Ballari, according to The New Indian Express. While he saw speaking about matrimonial cases where couples filed for divorce over petty issues, he mentioned one such incident. Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Against Unilateral Extra-Judicial Divorces.

Judge Raghunath said, “the husband said his wife did not know how to prepare any food other than Maggi noodles. It was noodles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He complained that his wife went to the provision store and brought only instant noodles.” He named it the ‘Maggi case.’ The couple, however, ultimately got divorced on mutual consent, he added.

He termed the case as "petty" and raised concern over increasing cases of divorce. “Divorce cases are increasing drastically over the years. Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking a divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls,” he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).