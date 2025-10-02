New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW), along with its Central Government Hospitals, attached and subordinate offices, Autonomous Bodies and CPSUs, is prepared to implement the upcoming Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2 to 31, 2025 to institutionalise Swachhata and minimise pendency in government offices.

The campaign, spearheaded by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), aims to institutionalise swachhata (cleanliness) and ensure timely and effective disposal of pending matters. DoHFW has set extensive targets under the campaign to accelerate efficiency, streamline processes, and strengthen citizen-centric governance.

Under the Cleanliness Campaign, 1,454 sites have been identified for cleaning to promote a more organized and hygienic workplace. DoHFW is also prioritising the identification and disposal of e-waste and unserviceable items, during which revenue will be generated, and valuable office space will also be freed.

To minimize pending matters, a number of public grievances and associated appeals have been earmarked for prompt resolution, reaffirming its commitment to responsive and transparent governance, a release said.

In addition, 15,494 physical files and 3,279 e-files have been identified for review. Further, 11 rules/ processes have been identified for simplification to remove procedural bottlenecks and promote ease of governance.

DoHFW reaffirms its dedication to efficient governance, responsive administration and citizen-centric service delivery. (ANI)

