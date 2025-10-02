Mumbai, October 2: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej unveiled a new music video titled 'Be The Change' from the album 'Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion', a musical tribute to the life and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The video features acclaimed speed-painter Vilas Nayak, accompanied by a 75-piece orchestra, creating a unique fusion of visual and musical storytelling.

The album and its latest music video aim to celebrate the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, highlighting his philosophy of non-violence, compassion, and social harmony. Vilas Nayak brought Gandhi's ideals to life on canvas in the video. The 75-piece orchestra added depth and emotion to the presentation, blending traditional and contemporary musical elements to complement Nayak's artistic expressions. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Kangana Ranaut Speaks on the Importance of Khadi in Indian Culture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kej shared the video and wrote in the caption, "On Gandhi's birthday, here is a brand new music video from our album "Gandhi - Mantras of Compassion". Featuring acclaimed speed-painter Vilas Nayak and a 75 piece orchestra. Here is Be The Change :-)" Ricky Kej, Masa Takumi, BRIT Award-nominated cellist Tina Guo, and Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi collaborate for the album 'GANDHI--Mantras of Compassion', which was released on July 14.

The musical album assembles the voices and talents of over 200 artists worldwide to highlight Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, peace, tolerance and environmental consciousness through music. According to the press note shared by the album 'GANDHI' makers, the album serves as a poignant reminder that Gandhi's message remains as urgent and necessary today as ever.

"Mahatma Gandhi inspired generations of changemakers, from Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela. This album is our humble offering to keep that flame alive. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, just as Gandhi's message did," said Ricky Kej as quoted in a press note. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, whose life's work has focused on children's rights and peace, lends his voice and vision to the project. His collaboration underscores the album's deeper mission to awaken global consciousness through art. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Statue in Irving, Pens Heartfelt Note Remembering Father of Nation.

Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

"Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30th 1948. But the assassin did not know that some people never die. Gandhi is indeed one of them. His life lessons are universal and timeless. Gandhi will continue to guide us beyond geography, and through the ages," said Kailash Satyarthi as quoted in a press note. Music album 'GANDHI' marks a unique collaboration between a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and a GRAMMY Award Winner. In the album's trailer description, the Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej revealed the story behind his collaboration with the Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

The musician and Nobel Prize Laureate's collaboration began in 2024, when the duo embarked on a four-city concert tour across India. "In 2024, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej embarked on a meaningful collaboration with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi on a four-city concert tour across India. The tour raised funds for Satyarthi's "Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion," a global initiative that champions compassion as a driving force for justice, equality, peace, and sustainability, as written in the trailer's description.

It further read, "To bring this vision to life, Ricky collaborated with over 200 musicians from more than 40 countries, including dear friends Tina Guo, a Chinese-American virtuoso cellist, and Masa Takumi, a Grammy Award-winning shamisen player from Japan. The result is a truly global musical homage to one of humanity's greatest leaders."

