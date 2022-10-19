New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya digitally inaugurated the CGHS Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) in Mysuru, Karnataka and Chandrapur, Maharashtra on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Expressing his delight at the event, Dr Mandaviya said that the two CGHS HWCs would play a pivotal role in providing good medical facilities to the people of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Congratulating the beneficiaries on the opening of the CGHS HWCs at Mysuru and Chandrapur, he stated that "it is our government's responsibility to provide quality healthcare services and welfare for our govt employees and retired officials".

Also Read | The #Karnataka Unit of #Congress on Wednesday Celebrated the Victory of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Union Health Minister added that these centres would help in increasing the ease of attaining medical services. He highlighted that the number of CGHS Centers has increased from 25 in 2014 to 77 today.

He further added that "the Union Government is following 'token to total' approach by not only opening HWCs but also ensuring increased medical professionals and their training through more medical colleges". "To reach the remotest parts of the country, digital interventions like teleconsultations and ABDM has been taken. Janaushadhi Kendras have been established and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme has been launched. The Union Government has been undertaking various reforms so that "Health for all" can be ensured", he stated.

Also Read | Firecracker Ban in Delhi: AAP Govt Bans Storage, Sale, Bursting of Crackers Ahead of Diwali 2022; Violators May Face Jail Term Up to Six Months.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said that "CGHS would give robust coverage to pensioners and with new innovations and practices inculcated in these centres".

She highlighted that the government has taken several measures to improve health facilities under CGHS. "The Union Govt started some of the ambitious initiatives like PMJAY, PM ABHIM, and HWCs to provide welfare to every citizen of the country. We are hopeful that these HWCs opened today in the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru and City of Black gold Chandrapur would ensure the same", she added.

She also underlined that the new CGHS centre in Mysuru will not only provide healthcare services to serving and retired Central Government employees residing in the region but also the neighbouring areas of Coorg, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Sriranga Pattana and ease the hardship of pensioners living in nearby areas like Nanjanagudu.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary, CGHS and other senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)