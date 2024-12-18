New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Ministers of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav and Anupriya Patel on Wednesday sensitized the MPs on the 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign.

The MPs were informed about the campaign objectives, key activities being undertaken, and their role in supporting the campaign held at the Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library building.

Addressing the gathering, the Union ministers underscored the important leadership roles of the MPs in achieving the goal of TB elimination, the health ministry said in a statement.

They urged the MPs to monitor the 100 days intensified anti-TB campaign in their respective constituencies, raise awareness and reduce stigma around the disease, and mobilize the community to actively participate in the campaign.

The Union ministers highlighted the government's successes in reducing TB incidence since 2015, which is more than double the pace of decline observed globally, the statement said.

The MPs were informed about the several novel interventions that have been rolled out in the last 10 years, including engagement with the private health care sector, introduction of Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, the recent doubling of Direct Benefit Transfer support to patients, and the upgrade of diagnostic and treatment capacity of the National TB Elimination Programme.

They also highlighted the central role of the 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in taking TB care closer to patients, the statement said.

Jadhav emphasized on the critical role of Panchayats and TB champions in the fight against TB. He noted the importance of further penetration of TB screening services and awareness generation at the ground level for the success of the TB elimination efforts.

He encouraged the MPs to support these efforts in order to make it a Jan Andolan.

Around 250 Members of Parliament were present at the event and pledged to support campaign efforts and drive community mobilization efforts in their constituencies.

Patel highlighted that the Union government's efforts in reducing both TB incidence and mortality has been recognized in the recently published WHO Global TB Report.

"India has also achieved a significant decline in mortality rate of TB patients from 28 per cent to 22 per cent as well as expanded TB treatment coverage by 32 per cent", she stated.

