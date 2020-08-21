Ballia (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) A 14-year-old hearing impaired girl was allegedly raped in a village under Rasra Kotwali area here, police said on Friday.

The teenager was allegedly raped by one Satyendra Yadav (28) on August 18, Rasra Kotwali in-charge Sourabh Rai said.

On the complaint of the victim's father, a case was lodged on Thursday and the accused has been arrested, Rai said.

He added that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

