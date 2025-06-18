Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) of Bhubaneswar has reported heavy rainfall across Odisha, with eight to nine places recording significant downpours in the last 24 hours.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, stated that a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and its neighbourhood, persisting as of 0830 hours IST on June 18, is likely to bring substantial rainfall to the state over the next two to three days.

"Heavy rainfall has occurred at eight to nine places in Odisha in the last 24 hours. A low-pressure area is formed over Gangetic West Bengal, due to which the state may receive good rainfall in the next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in most parts of the state in the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur on the 19th," Mohanty said.

The low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, is expected to move northwestwards across Jharkhand in the next 24 hours, according to the IMD Bhubaneswar report.

In view of heavy rain, IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen, warning of squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, along and off the Odisha coast from June 18 to June 19. Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough, and fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea during this period.

According to Bhubaneswar IMD data, the highest rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours includes Joda (Keonjhar) at 13 cm, Tiring (Mayurbhanj) at 12 cm, Banspal (Keonjhar) at 10 cm, Tensa (Sundargarh) at 9 cm, and Banaigarh (Sundargarh) at 8 cm. Other areas like Naktideul (Sambalpur), Telkoi (Keonjhar), and Raruana (Mayurbhanj) recorded 7 cm each.

The Bhubaneswar India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted potential impacts due to weather conditions in the areas of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda.

The IMD's release indicates that strong winds may damage plantations, horticulture, and standing crops, while minor damage could occur to loose or unsecured structures. Vulnerable structures may face partial damage, and kutcha houses, walls, and huts might suffer minor harm as well. Additionally, power and communication lines may experience minor disruptions, and there could be major damage to kutcha roads, along with some damage to pucca roads.

The impacts may also include breaking tree branches and uprooting of trees, with moderate damage to banana and papaya trees. There is also a possibility of damage to embankments and salt pans, as well as traffic and localised flooding of roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas, which may lead to the closure of underpasses in urban regions.

There is a possibility of disruption of marine and inland water transportation, like small boats and trawlers and mudslides as well as landslides.

The Bhubaneswar IMD has urged residents in the affected districts to stay alert for further updates. (ANI)

