Gangtok, Jun 24 (PTI) Several landslides triggered by incessant rains for the last few days occurred along National Highway 10, disrupting traffic movement on the road that connects Sikkim with West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

Roadblocks have been reported along the 52-km highway stretch, which connects Sevoke in West Bengal with Rangpo in Sikkim, causing inconvenience to travellers, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 24, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The roadblocks were reported from 29 Mile, Kali Jhora, Seti Jhora, Selfie Dara, Birik Dara, Likhuveer, Melli and Bhalu Khola in West Bengal's Kalimpong district, they said.

Officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) said operations related to the clearing of debris and restoration of the road are underway.

Also Read | Three-Language Policy Debate: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Final Decision on Language Formula To Be Taken Only After Consulting Stakeholders'.

Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear roadblocks due to multiple landslides, they said.

"One-way traffic movement has started in some areas. Traffic jams are inevitable as landslides continue in some areas regularly. The debris will be cleared soon as work is being carried out on war footing," an official said.

Police personnel from Kalimpong district have also been deployed to regulate the traffic movement, he said.

The district police have urged commuters to plan their travels according to the ground situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)