New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the depression over central Bangladesh and neighbourhood moved north-northeastwards and weakened into a well-marked, low-pressure area. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls is likely over south Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

"Depression weakened into a well-marked, low-pressure area over Bangladesh and lay centred over the same region at 05:30 hrs IST on October 24," IMD said.

"Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 KMPH gusting to 60 KMPH would occur over Northeast Bay of Bengal along and off southeast Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts during next 12 hours," according to an official statement. IMD also said that the sea condition will be rough to very rough over Northeast Bay of Bengal along and off southeast Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts during next 12 hours. (ANI)

