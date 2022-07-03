Bhimavaram (AP), Jul 3 (PTI) A strong police force of 3,000 personnel is being deployed in Bhimavaram and Gannavaram for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Heavy rain in Bhimavaram town since Saturday night hampered the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit as the public meeting ground at Pedaamiram turned slushy.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava, who is the nodal officer for the Prime Minister's event, reviewed the preparations on Sunday.

Along with Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy, West Godavari District Collector M Prasanthi and other senior officials, Bhargava reviewed the arrangements at Pedaamiram park and the public meeting venue, and discussed steps to be taken in case of rain.

The DGP held a separate review meeting with top police officials in Bhimavaram and supervised the security arrangements.

"In Bhimavaram town, we are deploying 2,200 police personnel of various ranks. In Gannavaram airport, where the Prime Minister will land from Hyderabad and later depart, 800 personnel are being deployed. We are making foolproof security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit," Rajendranath Reddy told PTI.

The Prime Minister will land in Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram by a special aircraft from Hyderabad at 10.10 am on Monday, where he will be received by state Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

From there, he will fly by helicopter to Bhimavaram and unveil the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at 11 am.

Modi will address a public meeting, commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Sitarama Raju, as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

He will return to Vijayawada airport at 1.05 pm and depart for Ahmedabad.

The DGP said movement of regular RTC buses and also aqua vehicles would be restricted in and around Bhimavaram till Monday afternoon.

"More than 1,000 vehicles are expected in Bhimavaram carrying people for the Prime Minister's event. Parking of these vehicles is a challenge and we have identified some places but there is a lot of slush due to rain. But we are ensuring there is little inconvenience in this regard," the DGP said.

