New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Condoling singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.

Mangeshkar died on Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. The 92-year-old singer had tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

"Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades," Gandhi tweeted.

"Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans," the Congress leader said.

