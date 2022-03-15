Shimla, Mar 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after a three-week-long budget session.

The session began on February 23 with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address. It had 15 sittings and the annual budget for 2022-23 and a supplementary budget for 2021-22 were passed during the session.

The budget was presented on March 4 by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, and was passed on March 15.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Virendra Parmar said the proceedings of the Assembly were conducted for 76 hours during the budget session, which was also held on Saturdays (February 26 and March 6).

He said 617 starred and 362 un-starred questions were answered during the session.

