Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): In a major step toward tackling environmental degradation in Himachal Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved a pilot initiative aimed at managing biodegradable and plastic waste, especially in tourist-heavy regions.

Under the new scheme, tourists purchasing plastic or polythene-packed materials will be charged a nominal security fee, which will be refunded upon returning the packaging. The initiative, which will be monitored via QR codes, is being implemented on a trial basis to assess its effectiveness in reducing waste generation and promoting sustainable tourism practices.

Also Read | Acharya Pramod Krishnam Says 'If Rahul Gandhi Contests Elections From Pakistan, He Will Win With Thumping Majority'.

"The idea is to encourage tourists and vendors to take responsibility for the waste they generate. The scheme will initially be launched in high-footfall areas and will help address both waste management and pollution concerns," said Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, while briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Minister Chauhan emphasised that the scheme is part of a broader effort to safeguard Himachal's fragile ecology. "Plastic and polythene are a major challenge in our hill regions. This refundable fee mechanism is a step toward behavioural change. This will be a trail-based scheme initially to be started at key tourist destinations. Based on QR code scanning, the vendor will charge a nominal fee, and that will be refunded once the plastic pack is disposed of at the collection centre," he added.

Also Read | Axiom Mission 4: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla To Conduct Food and Nutrition Experiments Aboard ISS During Upcoming Ax-4 Mission, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Chauhan reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable development. "Himachal Pradesh is not just a tourist destination, it's our home. Every policy, especially those linked to the environment, must reflect long-term ecological responsibility," he said.

The capital town produces nearly 2,800 tons of solid waste, including plastic, and Manali produces over 1,100 tons per month. During the inflow of tourist seasons, the total from the two destinations is 9,000 tons during two months. A certain amount of garbage remains uncounted and is thrown in hills, destroying the ecology of the Himalayan region. The entire state, in all twelve districts, on average, produces over 15000 tons of garbage per month, and there is no proper disposal in all parts of the state, excluding Shimla and a few more towns in the state.

Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the South East Asian region to ban coloured polythene recycled bags and enact a law in 1995. It became the first state in India to ban plastic and polythene carry bags in 2009. And in 2011, plastic cutlery was banned.

Later in 2013, with the recommendation of a committee and directions of the High Court, the single-use plastic bags, straws and other packaging materials were also banned, including plastic plates, cups and glasses, but this was challenged in the country's apex court. But people followed this, and most of the plastic in use, excluding packaged materials in plastic, was phased out. The state banned thermocol cutlery in 2018. Despite all these efforts, plastic waste is polluting the hills. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)