New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil here to discuss key water resource projects concerning the state.

The chief minister strongly advocated for the protection of rights of the state in the Kishau Hydro Electric Project and emphasized the need for a favourable funding pattern, according to a statement from the state government.

He said that the financial burden of the Kishau project should be borne entirely either by the Centre or by the major beneficiary states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu also raised critical issues concerning the Renuka Dam project, the statement said.

The chief minister called for due consideration of the Local Area Development Fund and the free power component.

He said that while hydro projects are essential for national development, the environmental and social impacts must also be addressed and the affected states should be fairly compensated.

Sukhu also requested the early release of the pending amount under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the state, the statement said.

Union minister Patil assured the chief minister of all possible assistance and cooperation from the Central government, it added.

