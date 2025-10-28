Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a review meeting here with senior officers regarding the implementation of budget announcements for the financial year 2025-26.

He directed the officials on Monday to promptly execute the announcements on the ground so that the general public could derive maximum benefits.

Also Read | Infantry Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Valour, Supreme Sacrifice of Soldiers on Shaurya Diwas.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was laying special emphasis on strengthening the education, health, food processing, green energy, tourism, data storage and the rural economy.

He added that there was no shortage of funds and resources with the state government for developmental projects. He directed all departments to complete pending projects at a fast pace.

Also Read | Delhi Acid Attack Twist: Victim's Father Arrested From Ghaziabad Amid Contradictory Evidence.

CM Sukhu said that efforts were being made to strengthen the rural economy with the objective of increasing the income of people in rural areas, including farmers and horticulturists. He said that cold storage and processing infrastructure were being strengthened to provide higher returns to the farmers, and the state government was also promoting natural farming in a big way to strengthen the livelihood of the farming community.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was constantly striving for qualitative improvement in the field of education. For this, at least one Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School was being opened in each Assembly constituency and in the first phase, 100 government schools were being brought under the ambit of CBSE.

In order to provide better health facilities to the people, the health institutions were being equipped with state-of-the-art machines and equipment, and the medical technology was being continuously upgraded to ensure specialised health care within the State, said the Chief Minister.

He directed all the departments to complete the digitisation of their work in December this year and ensure the quick delivery of services to the public through the maximum use of modern technology. In line with the budget announcement, drone stations were being set up in Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra and instructions had been given to the concerned departments to complete this work expeditiously. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)