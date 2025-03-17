Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday presented a Rs 58,514 crore budget of Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming financial year, emphasizing rural economic development, employment generation, and social welfare.

While addressing the media after presenting the budget, Chief Minister Sukhu, who also holds the finance department, stated that the government has formulated schemes keeping in mind all sections and sectors of society. He said that there is an expected state revenue generation of Rs 3000 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

CM Sukhu highlighted that a key focus of this budget is strengthening the rural economy.

"To achieve this, agriculture and horticulture have been given top priority. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Fasal Suraksha Yojana', turmeric cultivation will be promoted, which is expected to enhance farmers' incomes and improve the economic conditions of rural areas," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that 67 per cent of the state's land falls under forest cover and to ensure its protection while also generating employment, the government will provide financial and land support to youth and women's groups. "This initiative aims to create a balance between environmental conservation and rural employment opportunities," the CM said.

The Himachal Pradesh CM further asserted that to promote tourism, the government will encourage the establishment of hotels and wellness centers.

"This move is expected to elevate Himachal Pradesh's tourism industry to new heights while creating numerous job opportunities for young people," he said. The Chief Minister also announced that a new scheme would be introduced soon, further enhancing employment prospects for the youth.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu reiterated the government's commitment to improving the financial conditions of economically weaker sections.

"Domestic workers and women engaged in household work will receive benefits under a Rs 1,500 financial assistance scheme. Additionally, pension arrears will be disbursed to pensioners above the age of 70 years," he said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister revealed that the state is considering eliminating the outsourcing system in government jobs. "We will study the Gujarat model to end outsourcing and ensure more direct government employment," he stated. This initiative aims to provide better security and stability to government employees.

To strengthen public services, CM Sukhu announced that 25,000 new government job positions would be created, primarily in the health and education sectors. He emphasized that these recruitments would enhance the efficiency of the state's administrative and public service infrastructure.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the state's financial future, stating that the government expects to generate over Rs 3,000 crore in additional revenue. He emphasized that the budget has been structured to boost the rural economy.

"Himachal Pradesh is undergoing a transformational phase. This budget will play a crucial role in driving economic progress," he asserted.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called this budget the best possible plan considering the state's current financial situation. He acknowledged that there have been shortcomings in the past but assured that the government is learning from its mistakes. He also assigned responsibilities to his cabinet colleagues to enhance the efficiency of health and education services. (ANI)

