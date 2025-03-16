Mumbai, March 16: Indian Muslims will observe the 16th fast or Roza of Ramzan 2025 on Monday, March 17. Observing fast during the holy month of Ramzan is mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims. The Ramzan fast begins with Sehri or Suhoor in the morning and ends with Iftar in the evening. During the fasting period between Sehri and Iftar, Muslims do not eat or drink anything, including water, as they observe strict fast. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 16th Roza on March 17 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Fasting (Roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslim adults who keep fast (Roza) during Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, abstain from consuming food and drink throughout the day. The fast begins with Muslim adults having a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor before sunrise prior to the Fajar prayer. After observing strict fast, Muslims end Roza in the evening with Iftar meal, which is eaten when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins around sunset. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:32 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:56 AM

Iftar Time 6:18 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:28 AM

Iftar Time 5:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:28 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:04 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:49 AM

Iftar Time 6:01 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:13 AM

Iftar Time 5:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:31 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 17 (16th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:10 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

All adult Muslims except those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly must observe the Ramadan fast. Fasting during the holy month of Ramadan helps Muslim adults incorporate discipline and self-restraint in their daily lives. Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also provides Muslims an opportunity to get closer to Allah with prayers and recitation of the holy Quran during the fasting month. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Did you know that the Muslim community considers Ramzan a holy month? They believe that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this period. The holy month of Ramzan (Ramadan) ends with the celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, which is observed on the first day of Shawwal month. Shawwal month begins when Ramadan concludes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).