Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to the Una Assembly constituency on Monday, dedicated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects amounting to Rs. 25.79 crore, with a focus on strengthening education and infrastructure.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, built at a cost of 8.79 crore. The new facility will provide students with improved educational amenities and significantly enhance the academic environment.

He also inaugurated a State-of-the-Art academic block at the Government degree college Una, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories, and administrative units constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 'New Girls Hostel' to be constructed within the same campus at an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore. The hostel will offer safe and convenient residential facilities for girl students, especially those coming from rural and remote areas, thereby making higher education more accessible to them.

In his address, Sukhu said that from the next academic session, the Government Senior Secondary (Boys) School, Una, would be converted into a co-educational institution on CBSE pattern.

The Government schools have to come up to the present standards of other English medium convent schools and to realize this, English-medium teaching has been started from first class and 500 expert teachers in the subject were being recruited.

Apart from this, 661 recruitments were being made for TGT arts, medical and non-medical posts, and 600 JBT recruitments would also be started soon.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was establishing Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in every assembly constituency, with a budget provision of Rs. 200 crore this year. The schools would offer education from pre-primary to class 12 as per CBSE curriculum and would be equipped with high-tech smart classrooms, playgrounds, indoor stadiums, swimming pools and music rooms. He urged the youth to creatively use new technology and appealed to teachers to continually guide students so that the younger generation becomes capable, aware, and responsible.

In health sector Rs. 1350 crore was being spent on strengthening medical technology across the state with world-class treatment facilities. All medical colleges, including IGMC Shimla, Tanda and Nerchowk were being equipped with advanced technology. He said that machines older than 20 years were being replaced in phases. The government aims to make advanced medical services such as robotic surgery, easily accessible to the general public. Regarding the PGI Satellite Centre under construction at Una, the government has expedited environmental clearances for the project.

Sukhu reiterated the government's firm stance against drug and mining mafias. He said those involved in the Chitta trade would be put behind bars.

He warned all those engaged in the drug trade would definitely face imprisonment. Properties illegally acquired through drugs would be seized.

Sukhu said that the government has successfully dealt with economic instability besides natural and political disasters. He thanked people for their trust and cooperation and also thanked the deities for their blessings.

The Chief Minister assured that the demand for an auditorium at the college would be analyzed practically and suitable decision would be taken accordingly.

He also honoured meritorious students of the college for their academic and sports achievements.

Meeta Sharma, Principal of Degree College Una, welcomed the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the development projects. She also presented various demands of the college before the Chief Minister. (ANI)

