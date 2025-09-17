Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of monsoon, with 517 roads blocked, 441 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service, and 274 water supply schemes disrupted as of Tuesday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The authority said the overall death toll in the state since the onset of the monsoon on June 20 has risen to 419. Of these, 237 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning and electrocution, while 182 lost their lives in road accidents. Another 479 people have been injured, and 45 remain missing during the season.

Also Read | Rajendra Narpatmal Lodha Arrested: Lodha Developers’ Former Director Held in INR 85 Crore Fraud Case.

District-wise, Mandi accounted for the highest road blockages (187), followed by Kullu (155), Shimla (51) and Chamba (26). National Highway-3 (Manali-Atal Tunnel) and NH-503A (Una) were among the stretches impacted.

In terms of electricity disruption, Mandi reported 329 transformers out, while Shimla recorded 27. On the waterfront, Mandi reported 180 schemes disrupted, followed by Shimla (38) and Kullu (38).

Also Read | Disha Patani's House Shooting: 2 Accused of Firing at Actress's Bareilly Home Killed in Encounter in Joint Operation by Delhi Police and UP STF in Ghaziabad (Watch Videos).

The cumulative report also shows massive damage to property: 1,676 houses fully damaged, 29,365 partially damaged, and 587 shops/factories destroyed. Losses to public infrastructure have crossed ₹4,59,536 lakh (₹4,595 crore), with the Public Works Department (₹2,80,368 lakh), Jal Shakti Vibhag (₹1,41,387 lakh), and the power sector (₹13,946 lakh) bearing the brunt.

Among districts, Mandi has reported the highest death toll (66), followed by Kangra (57), Chamba (50), Shimla (47) and Kullu (44). Landslides have claimed 52 lives, cloudbursts 17, flash floods 11, and drowning incidents 40, the SDMA data shows.

Officials said restoration teams are working on a war footing, but recurring slides and fresh rainfall are slowing down clearance efforts. "This monsoon season has been exceptionally destructive, and the losses to lives, homes and infrastructure are unprecedented," the SDMA said in its advisory, urging people to avoid non-essential travel in vulnerable regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)