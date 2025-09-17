Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has imposed a conditional cost of Rs 25,000 on the state government for failing to file its reply in a case concerning the prolonged delay in constructing the north campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamshala.

A division bench of Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Dharamshala resident Atul Bhardwaj on September 16, observed that despite the matter being first taken up on April 11, 2025, the state had repeatedly sought time but failed to submit its counter affidavit.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal Send Heartfelt Wishes to PM Modi on His 75th Birthday (See Post).

"In view of the repeated defaults, a conditional cost of Rs 25,000 is imposed upon the State to be paid to the Chief Justice Disaster Relief Fund 2025," the court ordered.

Petitioner's counsel, Nitya Sharma, argued that the state had earlier defaulted in depositing Rs 30 crore meant for the transfer of forest land for the Dharamshala campus, and was now adopting the same negligent approach before the court.

Also Read | Rajendra Narpatmal Lodha Arrested: Lodha Developers’ Former Director Held in INR 85 Crore Fraud Case.

The PIL highlights the inordinate delay in establishing CUHP's north campus at Dharamshala, even though all clearances had been granted by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The project has stalled as the state government has not deposited Rs 30 crore for land transfer, despite the file being sent in July 2023.

The petitioner also alleged that while the Dharamshala campus continues to face hurdles, the south campus of CUHP in Dehra is progressing, indicating a state preference for Dehra over Dharamshala.

The Central University was first announced by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2007, and a twin-campus model was approved in 2010.

The matter will now be heard again on October 28. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)