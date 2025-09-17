Mumbai, September 17: Several who's who from B-town decided to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th Birthday using social media. Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan wrote: "Many returns of the day Shri @narendramodi Ji! Wishing you a very long, happy and healthy life...Best wishes - Saif and Kareena." As Saif is not on Instagram, Bebo shared the post on the stories section of her official Instagram handle.

Wishing PM Modi on his special day, Vicky Kaushal said, "Here's wishing a very happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I truly wish for your good health, long life, and boundless energy so you can take our great nation to even greater heights. Jai Hind." PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Mary Millben Sings Birthday Song, Wishes Good Health and Prosperity (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Wishes PM Modi on His Birthday

Sidharth Malhotra also penned on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, "Happy Birthday to our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health, and unwavering strength as you continue to lead our nation forward."

Sidharth Malhotra Extends Greetings To PM Modi on His Birthday

Kajol wrote on the microblogging site in Hindi, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi". Ajay Devgn shared on social media, "Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji (folded hands emoji) #JaiHind @narendramodi." PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Alia Bhatt Wishes Health, Strength and Success to Honourable Prime Minister (Watch Video).

The 'Singham' actor also posted a video saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on your 75th birthday, I and my family wish you a very happy birthday.” Revisiting his primary meeting with PM Modi, he added, “I first met you when you were the Chief Minister of Gujarat. From that day till now, there is a beautiful consistency in your journey. Your vision for the country, dedication in work, and your fearless leadership. India is building a place for itself in the world, and you have played a huge role in this.”

“Once again, happy birthday, Modiji. May you always be healthy and happy, and may you always inspire us," Ajay signed off. Many other celebs also wished the Prime Minister as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

