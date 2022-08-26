Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Urban Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh Suresh Bhardwaj met the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

Bhardwaj sought the intervention of the Railway Minister to speedup various developmental projects in the state.

The Minister said, "Some of the developmental projects in Shimla town are to be carried out on railway land. An ambitious project 230-metre flyover opposite Vidhan Sabha has to be carried out on railway land."

The Minister said the project will ease the congestion on Shimla road.

The minister informed the Union Ministry that efforts were made to decongest Shimla and under the smart city project more than 12km of road have been widened. There is no scope for road widening opposite Vidhan Sabha.

Bhardwaj said, "The flyover has been proposed and during his previous meeting with the union railway minister a detailed discussion was held on this matter."

The Minister hailed Union Railway Minister for swift intervention. Bhardwaj said the railway team inspected the site even before he reached Shimla after his Delhi Tour.

Bhardwaj also informed the Union Minister that General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) relating over-bridge at Totu has been submitted to the Northern Railway office in Ambala and the drawing relating Vidhansabha flyover will be submitted on Monday. (ANI)

