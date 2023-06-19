Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): 26 tourists stranded at the Kareri Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Kangra and McLeodganj Police on Sunday late at night. They were stranded there due to rainfall.

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Kangra informed ANI that At 10 pm on Sunday night, McLeodganj Police rescued around 26 persons in the Kareri Lake area who were stranded due to heavy rain.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Express Trail Run Conducted Between Bengaluru-Dharwad in Karnataka (Watch Video).

The same kind of information was also received from the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek and a few persons were rescued from there as well on Sunday night.

Shalini Agnihotri, Superintendent of Police, Kangra, said, "At around 10 pm last night, we rescued around 26 persons in the Kareri Lake area who were stranded due to heavy rain."

Also Read | Chennai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Tamil Nadu City and Its Suburbs; Flight Operations Affected, Holiday Declared for Schools.

"We also got the same information from the Bhagsunag-Naddi trek and a few persons were rescued from there as well on Sunday evening," she said while speaking to ANI on Monday.

Earlier this week, a landslide was reported in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district between Chatru and Dorno Nallah areas.

"DEOC Lahaul Spiti has informed an incident of Landslide Between Chatru and Dorni Nallah, Sub Division Lahaul, District Lahaul Spiti," stated an HP-State Emergency Operation Centre report.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

Due to the landslide, NH-505 was blocked. Restoration work was taken up immediately, and the authorities state that restoring the road took around 10 hours. NH-505 (Samdu-Kaza-Gramphu) road was also blocked. It took 10-12 hours for road restoration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)