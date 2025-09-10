Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Persistent rain and fresh snowfall continue to cripple Himachal Pradesh's infrastructure, with hundreds of roads, power lines, and water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the latest evening bulletin from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

As of 6:00 PM on Wednesday, data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) indicated that a total of 582 roads are blocked, including four key National Highways: NH-03, NH-05, NH-503A, and NH-305.

Additionally, the situation has led to 571 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) being out of service, and 378 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

The situation reflects a slight improvement since the morning, when 645 roads, 815 DTRs, and 437 water schemes were reported affected.

The worst-hit districts in the recent crisis include Kullu, where 214 roads are blocked, marking the highest number in the state. Mandi follows closely with 150 roads closed, significantly impacting transportation and accessibility. Additionally, Shimla has reported considerable disruptions, with 46 DTRs and 108 water supply schemes affected

Restoration teams are working in challenging terrain to reopen blocked routes and restore utilities, but continued rainfall is slowing progress.

Officials have urged residents, especially in vulnerable areas, to remain alert as more rain could trigger fresh landslides and disrupt connectivity further.

The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 380 lives so far this season and caused unprecedented damage to infrastructure and livelihoods, according to the latest report from the Department of Revenue - DM Cell, State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The recent report highlights a tragic toll from various disasters, with a total of 215 fatalities attributed to rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts. Additionally, there were 165 deaths resulting from road accidents during this period.

The remaining fatalities have been categorised under "Other" or are missing from the detailed breakdowns.

The report pegs the cumulative loss to public property at an estimated Rs 4,30,676.05 lakh (Rs 4,306.76 crore). The destruction includes washed-away roads, damaged bridges, disrupted power lines, and destroyed water supply schemes. (ANI)

